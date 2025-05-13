Close aide to Kim Jong-un seemingly reinstated with public appearance
Published: 13 May. 2025, 15:07
The South Korean government believes Jo Yong-won, secretary of the North's ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee and one of the closest aides to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has likely been reinstated to his former position following a reappearance in state media.
An official from the Ministry of Unification told reporters at the government complex in central Seoul on Tuesday that Jo accompanied Kim during his visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday.
“Given that Jo was mentioned by name and title in North Korea’s state-run media reports covering the event, we assess that he has likely regained his position,” the official said.
Jo had disappeared from public view after a Feb. 28 report from the state media on a groundbreaking ceremony for a local industry plant and service center in Kaephung District, sparking speculation of a possible demotion.
He resurfaced in state media on April 27, two months after his last appearance, and was seen accompanying Kim during the Russian Embassy visit earlier this month.
Some observers suggest Jo may have been held accountable for a scandal earlier this year in which more than 40 Party officials from Onchon County, Nampo City, were criticized for accepting alcohol and other hospitality, and officials from agricultural oversight bodies in Usi County, Chagang Province, were accused of infringing on public interests and property.
