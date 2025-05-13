 UN to kick off North Korea human rights talks — without South Korea present
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

UN to kick off North Korea human rights talks — without South Korea present

Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:17 Updated: 13 May. 2025, 16:20
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The UN General Assembly Third Committee adopts the North Korean human rights resolution by consensus in November 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The UN General Assembly Third Committee adopts the North Korean human rights resolution by consensus in November 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
As the United Nations General Assembly prepares to host its first-ever high-level meeting on North Korean human rights next Tuesday, concerns are mounting over the absence of key human rights envoys in both South Korea and the United States.
 
Observers warn that the lack of dedicated officials in both countries brought on by the change of governments in South Korea and the United States could undermine trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and the UN on North Korea human rights — a collaboration that had only recently begun to solidify.
 

Related Article

 
Difficulties after martial law


This month’s meeting follows the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a North Korea human rights resolution in December of last year, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and human rights organizations.
 
The last high-level meeting on the issue, held in 2014 during the General Assembly, was co-hosted by the South Korean and U.S. governments along with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Then-Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se attended on behalf of Korea, and South Korea's ambassador to the UN, or a representative from the Foreign Ministry, is expected again this year.
 
Despite international attention on North Korea’s human rights abuses, both Seoul and Washington currently lack appointed officials to coordinate policy on the issue.
 
South Korea’s post for ambassador-at-large on North Korean human rights has been vacant since Prof. Lee Shin-hwa of Korea University completed her term in July of last year.
 
Lee Shin-hwa, professor of international relations at Korea University, speaks during an interview with the JoongAng Sunday, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Jan. 4, 2023. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Lee Shin-hwa, professor of international relations at Korea University, speaks during an interview with the JoongAng Sunday, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Jan. 4, 2023. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The position had previously remained unfilled for five years before Lee was appointed in 2022 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. She stepped down after a single term extension, having served for two years.
 
A Foreign Ministry official told the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday that “We initiated the search process after Lee’s term ended to avoid a vacancy, but it has taken longer than expected to find a suitable candidate.
 
“Political turmoil following the imposition of martial law had further delayed the process,” the official added.
 
Still, the ministry stressed its continued commitment.
 
“The Korean government maintains a firm stance on North Korean human rights, and we are aligned with the U.S. and Japan in prioritizing this issue within trilateral cooperation,” the official said.
 
Julie Turner, former U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, speaks during an event at Korea University in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Oct. 16, 2023. [NEWS1]

Julie Turner, former U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, speaks during an event at Korea University in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Oct. 16, 2023. [NEWS1]

 
Human rights mission cut down after Trump 2.0


The U.S. situation is similar. Julie Turner, who had served as the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, was removed from the role following the start of the second Donald Trump administration in January.
 
Turner, a career diplomat, now serves as acting deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the State Department. She was confirmed in October 2023 after the position had remained vacant for over six years.
 
The Trump administration has previously dismantled various special envoy positions and scaled back democracy and human rights-related offices, and Turner’s removal appears to be a continuation of this trend. During Trump’s first term, the special envoy role also remained unfilled after Robert King stepped down in January 2017.
 
Though the position was created by the 2004 North Korean Human Rights Act and cannot be formally abolished, critics warn it may once again be left vacant for years.
 
Elizabeth Salmón, the United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean human rights, speaks during a news conference in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

Elizabeth Salmón, the United Nations special rapporteur on North Korean human rights, speaks during a news conference in Seoul on Sept. 12, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

 
There had been high hopes for a cooperative trio of female leaders on North Korean human rights — Lee Shin-hwa; UN Special Rapporteur on North Korean Human Rights Elizabeth Salmón, appointed August 2022; and Julie Turner, appointed October 2023.
 
The three had jointly condemned North Korea’s systemic human rights violations at the 55th UN Human Rights Council session in March of last year and had actively engaged in bilateral and multilateral efforts.
 
Commentators lament that both South Korea and the United States now lack such leadership, just as their trilateral cooperation framework was beginning to solidify.
 
They warn that the absence of dedicated envoys could weaken the ability of democratic countries to hold not only North Korea, but also China and Russia accountable for actions such as the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors, with voices being raised that this axis of cooperation should not be shaken despite the personnel vacuum.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea UN human rights Julie Turner Lee Shin-hwa General Assembly

More in North Korea

UN to kick off North Korea human rights talks — without South Korea present

Close aide to Kim Jong-un seemingly reinstated with public appearance

Next Korean president to face baptism of fire

United Nations to host 1st high-level meeting on North's human rights violations

North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year

Related Stories

UN passes resolution on North Korea human rights for 16 years in a row

U.S., South Korean envoys urge China to end repatriations of North Korean defectors

New envoy for North Korean rights announced by Foreign Ministry

North's human rights violations 'threat' to int'l security: U.S. special envoy nominee

UN General Assembly passes North Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)