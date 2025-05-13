UN to kick off North Korea human rights talks — without South Korea present
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:17 Updated: 13 May. 2025, 16:20
As the United Nations General Assembly prepares to host its first-ever high-level meeting on North Korean human rights next Tuesday, concerns are mounting over the absence of key human rights envoys in both South Korea and the United States.
Observers warn that the lack of dedicated officials in both countries brought on by the change of governments in South Korea and the United States could undermine trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and the UN on North Korea human rights — a collaboration that had only recently begun to solidify.
Difficulties after martial law
This month’s meeting follows the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a North Korea human rights resolution in December of last year, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and human rights organizations.
The last high-level meeting on the issue, held in 2014 during the General Assembly, was co-hosted by the South Korean and U.S. governments along with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Then-Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se attended on behalf of Korea, and South Korea's ambassador to the UN, or a representative from the Foreign Ministry, is expected again this year.
Despite international attention on North Korea’s human rights abuses, both Seoul and Washington currently lack appointed officials to coordinate policy on the issue.
South Korea’s post for ambassador-at-large on North Korean human rights has been vacant since Prof. Lee Shin-hwa of Korea University completed her term in July of last year.
The position had previously remained unfilled for five years before Lee was appointed in 2022 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. She stepped down after a single term extension, having served for two years.
A Foreign Ministry official told the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday that “We initiated the search process after Lee’s term ended to avoid a vacancy, but it has taken longer than expected to find a suitable candidate.
“Political turmoil following the imposition of martial law had further delayed the process,” the official added.
Still, the ministry stressed its continued commitment.
“The Korean government maintains a firm stance on North Korean human rights, and we are aligned with the U.S. and Japan in prioritizing this issue within trilateral cooperation,” the official said.
Human rights mission cut down after Trump 2.0
The U.S. situation is similar. Julie Turner, who had served as the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights, was removed from the role following the start of the second Donald Trump administration in January.
Turner, a career diplomat, now serves as acting deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the State Department. She was confirmed in October 2023 after the position had remained vacant for over six years.
The Trump administration has previously dismantled various special envoy positions and scaled back democracy and human rights-related offices, and Turner’s removal appears to be a continuation of this trend. During Trump’s first term, the special envoy role also remained unfilled after Robert King stepped down in January 2017.
Though the position was created by the 2004 North Korean Human Rights Act and cannot be formally abolished, critics warn it may once again be left vacant for years.
There had been high hopes for a cooperative trio of female leaders on North Korean human rights — Lee Shin-hwa; UN Special Rapporteur on North Korean Human Rights Elizabeth Salmón, appointed August 2022; and Julie Turner, appointed October 2023.
The three had jointly condemned North Korea’s systemic human rights violations at the 55th UN Human Rights Council session in March of last year and had actively engaged in bilateral and multilateral efforts.
Commentators lament that both South Korea and the United States now lack such leadership, just as their trilateral cooperation framework was beginning to solidify.
They warn that the absence of dedicated envoys could weaken the ability of democratic countries to hold not only North Korea, but also China and Russia accountable for actions such as the forced repatriation of North Korean defectors, with voices being raised that this axis of cooperation should not be shaken despite the personnel vacuum.
BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
