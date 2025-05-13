Acting president calls on public officials to maintain political neutrality ahead of election

Acting President Lee Ju-ho called on public officials Tuesday to maintain strict political neutrality ahead of the June 3 presidential election.Lee issued the call during a Cabinet meeting, noting that the official campaigning period kicked off Monday for a 22-day run."I ask all public officials to clearly maintain political neutrality and stand firm without wavering," he said during the meeting at the government complex in Seoul.Lee also stressed the government's duty to thoroughly look after people's safety and livelihoods "until the very last day" of its term.Yonhap