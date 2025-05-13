Conservative politician Hong Joon-pyo's supporters throw lot in with DP candidate Lee Jae-myung
Published: 13 May. 2025, 12:41
Supporters of conservative politician Hong Joon-pyo announced their official endorsement of Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday, citing a desire to move beyond ideological divisions for the sake of Korea’s economic future.
Members of pro-Hong organizations — including “Hongsamo,” an abbreviation for Hong Joon-pyo Sarang Moim (People who love Hong Joon-pyo), “Hong Sarang,” “True Hong for National Unity” and the Hong campaign’s social media team — declared their support for Lee at a press conference held at the DP headquarters in western Seoul on Tuesday.
“We support candidate Lee Jae-myung for the revitalization of the Korean economy, beyond ideology, doctrine or political camps,” they said.
The group strongly criticized the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and its presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo over recent internal turmoil surrounding failed efforts to consolidate candidates.
“The disarray that followed the nomination of Kim has inflicted irreparable damage on countless conservative voters who have long supported the party out of concern for the country’s future,” the group said. “The PPP no longer deserves to be called Korea’s leading conservative party.”
“In this critical moment of national transition, when Korea must move from division to unity, Lee is the political leader who can guide us toward becoming an advanced nation,” the group said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
