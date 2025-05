Police search for person behind vandalized Lee Jae-myung poster in North Chungcheong

Police have launched an investigation after a presidential campaign banner for Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, was found vandalized in Jeungpyeong County, North Chungcheong.According to the Goesan Police Precinct on Tuesday, a report was filed around 5:40 a.m. that a campaign banner for Lee had been damaged alongside a road in the county.The banner had been slashed across Lee's face with a sharp object.Police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage to identify a suspect.Under the Public Official Election Act, damaging or removing election banners or posters is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won ($2,812).BY LEE JI-YOUNG [ [email protected]