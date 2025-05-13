Presidential security to add 65 agents to Yoon Suk Yeol's detail
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:20 Updated: 13 May. 2025, 18:24
The Presidential Security Service will increase its personnel by 65 agents to enhance protection for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The government said Tuesday that it had approved a partial revision to the Presidential Security Service’s organizational rules during a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, who is currently serving as acting president.
The revision includes the addition of 27 agents to protect the former president and 38 to guard his private residence. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety previously proposed the revision on April 25, citing the need to “reflect the personnel demand for protection and residence security with the president’s retirement” and to “ensure uninterrupted protection for the former president.”
Calls for downsizing or even abolishing the security agency emerged following controversy surrounding the agency’s role in Yoon’s arrest after the Dec. 3 martial law declaration last year. Several amendments to the Presidential Security Act are pending in the National Assembly, including proposals to transfer security duties to the police or reduce the agency’s authority.
Yoon is reportedly residing at his private home in Seocho District, southern Seoul. Under the Act on the Treatment of Former Presidents, former presidents are eligible for protection by the Presidential Security Service for a minimum of 10 years and up to 15. However, because Yoon did not complete his full term, his protection period is reduced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)