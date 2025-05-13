효도 중요하다는 한국 사회, 왜 어버이날은 공휴일이 아닐까
Published: 13 May. 2025, 11:07
Filial piety notwithstanding, Korea still hesitant to designate Parents’ Day a national holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
May is widely referred to as “family month” in Korea, with multiple commemorative days dedicated to familial bonds — most notably Children’s Day and Parents’ Day. Despite their shared focus on honoring family members, the two are treated very differently: Children’s Day is a public holiday, while Parents’ Day is not.
familial bond: 가족 간 유대감
public holiday: 공휴일
한국에서 5월은 흔히 ‘가정의 달’로 불린다. 무엇보다 어린이날과 어버이날이 있고 가족 간 유대감을 확인하는 여러 기념일이 있다. 그러나 가족 구성원을 기리는 날이라는 공통점에도 불구하고, 이 두 기념일은 서로 다르게 분류된다. 어린이날은 법정 공휴일인 반면, 어버이날은 그렇지 않다.
This year, Children’s Day fell on a Monday, creating a four-day weekend through Tuesday due to the overlap with the Buddha’s Birthday holiday. Parents’ Day, which falls on Thursday, remains a regular working day. Since its inception, Parents’ Day has only been recognized as a national anniversary, not a statutory holiday.
overlap: 겹치다
working day: 근무일
statutory: 법으로 정한
올해는 어린이날과 부처님오신날이 월요일에 겹쳐 대체휴일인 화요일을 더해 나흘간의 연휴가 생겼다. 그러나 목요일인 어버이날은 평일이다. 어버이날은 만들어질 때부터 법정 기념일로만 인정됐고, 법정 공휴일은 아니다.
The day was originally designated as Mother’s Day in 1956, reportedly following the death of Cho Shin-seong, a female independence fighter and pioneer in education who served as principal of Pyongyang Jin-Myeong Girls’ School. It was renamed Parents’ Day in 1973 to honor both mothers and fathers. Yet the debate over whether to designate it as an official public holiday continues.
independence fighter: 독립운동가
pioneer: 선구자
designate: 지정하다, 지명하다
당초 이날은 1956년 ‘어머니날’로 만들어졌다. 여성 독립운동가로 평양 진명여학교 교장이기도 했던 교육 선구자 조신성 선생을 기리기 위해 제정된 것으로 전해진다. 이후 1973년 어머니와 함께 아버지도 기리자는 의미에서 어버이날로 변경됐다. 그러나 어버이날을 법정 공휴일로 지정할 지를 두고는 여전히 논의가 이어지고 있다.
Efforts to turn Parents’ Day into a public holiday have been ongoing for decades. Former Democratic Party lawmaker Yang Seung-jo first proposed such a bill in 2010 during the 18th National Assembly. Since then, similar proposals have been submitted 14 times, but none have made it past standing committees for a vote in a parliamentary plenary session. All public holidays in Korea — whether statutory or temporary — must be approved by the Cabinet, after the bill passes the parliament.
propose: 발의하다, 제안하다
approve: 승인하다
어버이날을 공휴일로 지정하기 위한 노력은 수 년 간 이어지고 있다. 2010년 양승조 전 민주당 의원이 제18대 국회에서 관련 법안을 처음 발의했다. 이후 유사한 법안이 14번 제출됐지만, 국회 본회의 표결 전 상임위원회 문턱을 넘지 못했다. 한국에선 법정 공휴일이든 임시 공휴일이든 공휴일 지정은 국회를 통과한 뒤 국무회의에서 승인을 해야 한다.
During the 21st National Assembly, Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party proposed making Parents’ Day a public holiday, arguing that it would not only boost domestic consumption but also reinforce the importance of family in a rapidly aging society. Yoon was also the lawmaker who first proposed the idea of alternative holidays back in 2008.
aging society: 고령화 사회
제21대 국회에선 윤상현 국민의힘 의원이 어버이날을 공휴일로 지정하자는 법안을 발의했으며, 저출산 고령화 사회에 가정의 중요성을 되새기고 소비를 촉진할 수 있다는 점을 강조했다. 윤 의원은 앞서 2008년 대체공휴일을 도입하는 내용의 법안을 최초 발의했다.
In November last year, he reintroduced the bill to amend the Act on Public Holidays, after the 22nd National Assembly began in May that year. Along with nine other lawmakers, he emphasized that a legal holiday commemorating filial piety, known in Korean as hyo, would provide families with more time to spend together, particularly in the context of declining birthrates and a rise in single-person and nuclear households.
filial piety: 효도
single-person household: 1인 가구
제22대 국회 출범 이후인 지난해 11월, 윤 의원은 어버이날을 법정 공휴일로 지정하는 법률 개정안을 의원 9명과 함께 재발의했다. 저출생 사회로 1인 가구와 핵가족이 증가하는 가운데 가족이 모여 더 많은 시간을 보낼 수 있도록, 한국의 효도 문화를 회복하자는 취지였다.
WRITTEN BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
