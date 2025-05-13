24-hour gov't helpline to prevent loneliness surpasses annual goal in just six weeks
Published: 13 May. 2025, 13:15
A new 24-hour helpline launched by the Seoul Metropolitan Government to prevent loneliness and social isolation has seen a rapid surge in users, surpassing its annual goal just six weeks after its debut.
Support for the lonely
The Seoul Welfare Foundation’s Isolation Prevention Center announced Tuesday that it has conducted 3,088 consultations through its “Goodbye Loneliness Helpline 120” service between April 1 and Thursday — exceeding its target of 3,000 consultations for the entire year.
Launched for the first time in Korea, the “Goodbye Loneliness Helpline 120” provides round-the-clock support every day of the year for those struggling with feelings of loneliness or isolation.
Middle-aged adults accounted for the majority of callers, making up 59 percent of users, according to the city government. Young adults followed at 32 percent, seniors at 8 percent and adolescents at 1 percent.
“This shows that loneliness is affecting not only those at higher risk of solitary death, but also a significant number of young people,” said the Isolation Prevention Center.
Reasons for calling varied by age group. Many middle-aged callers reported depression caused by family breakdowns or business failures, while elderly users often cited financial hardship.
One teenage caller said he frequently calls the helpline during lunch breaks or on his way home from school, as he has no one to talk to about his academic and social struggles. A middle-aged single worker shared that he often spends the entire day without exchanging a kind word with anyone, which prompted him to reach out to the service.
Outbound calls also operated
The helpline can be accessed by calling Seoul’s Dasan Call Center at 02-120 and pressing 5 after the voice prompt. Calls are connected to trained counselors.
The city trained 14 professional counselors — all of whom hold psychological or social work certifications — through a 60-hour specialized program. For users requesting follow-up contact, the center also operates an outbound call service.
This outbound program is handled by 17 “Companion Counselors for Loneliness,” who each underwent about 40 hours of specialized training. Consultations typically last 20 to 30 minutes, and users needing more time are referred to the outbound service.
In addition to emotional support, counselors also provide information about available welfare services and can refer callers to additional resources. For those who prefer not to speak by phone, a chatbot version of the service is also available.
“The fact that ‘Goodbye Loneliness Helpline 120’ hit its yearly goal in just over a month shows how deeply people needed a place to talk about their loneliness,” said Lee Soo-jin, head of the Isolation Prevention Center. “We’ll continue to refine the service through the end of the pilot phase in June to ensure even higher quality support.”
