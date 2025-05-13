24-hour gov't helpline to prevent loneliness surpasses annual goal in just six weeks

Heart surgeries face dangerous legal limbo as Korea's new nursing law threatens to kick vital technicians from operating room

178 evacuated after fire breaks out at Icheon logistics center

Court dismisses suit over 12-year-old's death in alleged unintended acceleration

Court upholds prison sentence for person who stole cash from church offering box

Poor mental health, suicidal thoughts plague reclusive youth

Different standards, incentives obscure stats on 'lonely deaths'

[Shifting the Paradigm] With one epidemic under control, another is threatening Korean society

[WHY] Why do many young adults choose isolation?

Minilateralism is the way to go for South Korea