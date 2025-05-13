 All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island

Published: 13 May. 2025, 21:25
 
All eight crew members have been rescued from a fishing boat that capsized off the coast of the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday evening, according to officials.
 
The Korea Coast Guard received an initial report at 6:11 p.m. that a 29-ton fish boat was sinking some 563 kilometers (350 miles) southwest of Moseulpo port in the southern part of Jeju Island.
 
The eight people aboard the vessel — one Korean captain and seven Indonesian crew members — were rescued from the sinking ship, the authorities said.
 

Related Article


BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Jeju Island

More in Social Affairs

All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island

Bereaved Jeju Air crash families file criminal complaint against minister, 14 others

Daejeon police arrest man who kidnapped middle schooler to 'teach him a lesson'

Two Taiwanese nationals arrested for taking photos of U.S. warplanes in Korea

First responders rescue man on top of Gangnam high-rise

Related Stories

Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property

Endangered dolphin tangled in nets off Jeju underscores threat to marine life

Jeju's iconic female divers get first-ever retirement ceremony

Fishing boat capsizes in waters off Jeju, search under way for 4 crewmen
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)