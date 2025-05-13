All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island
Published: 13 May. 2025, 21:25
All eight crew members have been rescued from a fishing boat that capsized off the coast of the southern island of Jeju on Tuesday evening, according to officials.
The Korea Coast Guard received an initial report at 6:11 p.m. that a 29-ton fish boat was sinking some 563 kilometers (350 miles) southwest of Moseulpo port in the southern part of Jeju Island.
The eight people aboard the vessel — one Korean captain and seven Indonesian crew members — were rescued from the sinking ship, the authorities said.
