Bereaved Jeju Air crash families file criminal complaint against minister, 14 others

Families of victims of the Jeju Air plane that crashed in December have filed a criminal complaint against 15 people, including government officials and airline safety representatives, their lawyers said on Tuesday.The families of 72 of the victims of the crash on Dec. 29, 2024, said they were initiating legal action against officials, including Minister of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo, alleging negligence in managing safety risks as well as violations of the Aviation Safety Act.The crash at Muan Airport killed 179 people, the deadliest air disaster on the country's soil.The statement released by lawyers of the bereaved families said a more thorough investigation was needed on the decision to attempt a return to land immediately after a bird strike, on the maintenance of the aircraft's engine and on whether the construction of a runway embankment was appropriate.The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 overshot Muan Airport's runway as it made an emergency belly landing and crashed into an embankment containing navigation equipment known as localizers, killing all but two of the 181 passengers and crew members on board.Reuters