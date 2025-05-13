Daejeon police arrest man who kidnapped middle schooler to 'teach him a lesson'
Published: 13 May. 2025, 21:10
A man in his 40s has been arrested for kidnapping and threatening his son’s middle school classmate after the boy posted a video of his son on social media, Daejeon police said Tuesday.
According to the Daejeon Dongbu Police Precinct, the suspect and his acquaintance, both 40 years old, are under investigation for charges including unlawful confinement, child abuse and drunk driving.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near a middle school in Dong District, Daejeon. The suspects allegedly forced a 13-year-old boy into their vehicle and drove approximately 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to an area under a highway overpass.
There, the suspect reportedly threatened the boy for about 20 minutes, holding a large camping machete to his face and physically assaulting him. The two men also forced the boy, as well as the suspect's son, to smoke cigarettes, allegedly telling them, “If you don’t smoke, I’ll kill you.”
The kidnapped boy managed to escape while the suspect was distracted and called the police with the help of a passerby. Officers identified the suspect and arrested both him and his accomplice at a restaurant in Dong District around 6:10 p.m. the same day.
At the time of arrest, the suspect's blood alcohol concentration was high enough to warrant revocation of his driver's license. Police believe the two conspired to carry out the assault after the suspect expressed his anger while drinking together, reportedly saying, “We need to teach him a lesson.”
In questioning, the suspect told police he became enraged after the boy uploaded a video of his son to social media and then, even after deleting it upon request, uploaded another video featuring his son.
Authorities are continuing their investigation and plan to request arrest warrants for both suspects.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
