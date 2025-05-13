Former first lady Kim refuses to answer summons regarding PPP nomination interference case
Published: 13 May. 2025, 19:03
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee handed in letters to the prosecutors' office on Tuesday, notifying that she will not answer a summons to a questioning over allegations of interference in the People Power Party’s (PPP) candidate nominations.
Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, cited concerns that the investigation over a former first lady could influence the upcoming snap presidential election.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s special investigative team handling the case involving Myung Tae-kyun had previously summoned Kim to appear on Wednesday as a suspect under the Public Official Election Act and Political Funds Act. With most key witnesses, including Myung and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, already questioned, only Kim and former president Yoon remain.
Prosecutors believe the case’s relevance to the upcoming election is limited as Kim Keon Hee no longer holds a public position following Yoon’s impeachment.
Nonetheless, Kim Keon-hee’s legal representatives expressed concerns that forcing an investigation into alleged nomination meddling during the official campaign period could sway voter sentiment. As a result, Kim Keon Hee declined to appear for questioning.
The prosecution is expected to review her statement and issue a new summons. If she repeatedly refuses to comply, they may consider requesting an arrest warrant. Reissuing a summons two to three times before proceeding with compulsory measures is standard practice.
Investigators say Kim Keon Hee must be directly questioned over suspicions that she meddled in PPP nominations during the 2022 by-elections and local elections, as well as the 2024 general election. Kim and Yoon allegedly received free public opinion survey services from Myung during Yoon’s 2022 presidential campaign and returned the favor by backing Kim Young-sun’s nomination in a by-election that year.
A key legal issue is whether Yoon, as president-elect at the time, qualifies as a “public official” under the Public Official Election Act. A recorded phone call dated May 9, 2022 — one day before Yoon’s inauguration — has surfaced, in which Yoon reportedly told Myung, “The nomination committee brought it to me. I said, ‘I campaigned hard for Kim Young-sun during the primaries, so please take care of her,’ but there’s been some pushback from the party.”
Kim Young-sun’s nomination was finalized the next day.
Prosecutors are also probing allegations that Kim Keon Hee intervened in the PPP’s nomination process for the mayoral races in Pyeongtaek and Pohang in 2022, as well as in Changwon’s Uichang District during last year’s general election to support former prosecutor Kim Sang-min. Investigators have reportedly secured records of 11 calls and messages between Kim Keon Hee and Kim Young-sun in early 2024, along with testimony suggesting that Kim attempted to persuade the former lawmaker.
In a related development, the investigative team recently obtained materials from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office seized during a raid of Acrovista — the apartment complex where the former presidential couple live — and Covana Contents — the arts exhibition planning company previously run by the ex-first lady — in a separate case involving the controversial monk Jeon Seong-bae, who goes by the name Shaman Geon Jin.
Among the items was evidence suggesting Kim may have communicated with a third party other than Myung.
A senior prosecutor noted, “The first lady is not considered a public official under the law, so unless there is evidence of the president’s direct involvement, it will be difficult to apply the Public Official Election Act solely to Kim [Keon Hee].”
