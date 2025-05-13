 Korea, U.S. customs authorities hold high-level talks to boost cooperation
Korea, U.S. customs authorities hold high-level talks to boost cooperation

Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:36
Korea Customs Service (KCS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials meet in Washington on May 9 in this photo released by KCS on May 13. [YONHAP]

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said Tuesday it held high-level talks with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) last week to enhance bilateral cooperation between the countries' customs authorities.
 
The meeting took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday between Park Hun of the KCS and Ha Sung-h of the CBP and other officials, the KCS said in a press release.
 

The talks were arranged in response to the Korean government's efforts to address challenges posed by the U.S. tariff policies introduced under President Donald Trump's administration.
 
During the meeting, the two sides shared their perspectives on key issues of mutual concern and explored ways to strengthen reciprocal customs cooperation.
 
The KCS also relayed concerns and suggestions collected from Korean businesses operating in the United States, particularly regarding customs clearance difficulties.
 
The KCS said it will continue to bolster cooperation with U.S. customs authorities to help create a more favorable trading environment for domestic firms doing business overseas.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea KCS customs CBP

