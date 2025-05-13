 Man hits police officer with car while fleeing DUI checkpoint in Uijeongbu
Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:13
A driver complies to a police officer at a drunk driving checkpoint in Jeju on April 10. [NEWS1]

A man in his 40s was arrested after he hit a police officer with his car and fled the scene from a drunk driving checkpoint in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi.
 
The Uijeongbu Police Precinct is investigating the suspect on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties resulting in injury, officials said Monday.
 

According to police, the man failed to comply with an officer’s signal to pull over around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Uijeongbu-dong. He allegedly struck the officer with his vehicle and drove off.
 
The suspect, who had been driving under the influence, abandoned the car nearby and attempted to hide in an alley before being apprehended.
 
The officer sustained serious injuries to the back and shoulders and is receiving treatment.
 
At the time of the incident, the suspect’s blood alcohol level was within the license suspension range, which in Korea is between 0.03 and 0.08 percent.
 
Police said the suspect admitted to "fleeing out of fear of being punished for drunk driving," and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
