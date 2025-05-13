 Police launch probe into leaking of U.S. college entrance exam answers
Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:38
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cyber investigation unit in central Seoul on May 28, 2024. [NEWS1]

Questions and answers from the American College Testing (ACT), a U.S. college entrance exam, may have been leaked in Korea, as the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has launched a probe into the allegations.
 
The agency's cyber investigation unit recently took over the case and began an investigation on Monday.
 

The probe was initially triggered by a 112 emergency call reporting suspected cheating during an ACT exam that took place on May 5 at the Fulbright Korea building in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 
Responding officers reportedly found PDF files containing hundreds of pages of exam questions and answers on the phones of three test-takers, which were identical to the test on the same day, according to a report by MBN.
 
The person in question who gave the file to the students via social media was saved as "Teacher" on their phones. The police are assuming that it is the same person and have confirmed that the file was handed over at dawn on the day of the test.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE, SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
