Police try to rescue suspected suicidal man from roof in Seoul's Gangnam

A man has been on the rooftop of a 15-story building near Gangnam Station on subway line No. 2 in southern Seoul since 3:04 p.m. on Tuesday in what is believed to be a suicide attempt.Fire authorities have installed two air mattresses at the scene and are restricting public access as a precautionary measure.Police are approaching the man to rescue him by deploying a special operations unit.As a result, a presidential election campaign rally by the liberal Democratic Party that was taking place nearby has been halted.In a separate case, a woman was rescued on May 2, about two hours after attempting to jump from the rooftop of a 19-story officetel in Yeoksam-dong, also in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.