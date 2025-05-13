 Police try to rescue suspected suicidal man from roof in Seoul's Gangnam
Police try to rescue suspected suicidal man from roof in Seoul's Gangnam

Published: 13 May. 2025, 18:25
Police officers and rescue workers approach a man threatening to jump from the rooftop of a building near Gangnam Station on subway line No. 2 in southern Seoul on May 13. [YONHAP]

A man has been on the rooftop of a 15-story building near Gangnam Station on subway line No. 2 in southern Seoul since 3:04 p.m. on Tuesday in what is believed to be a suicide attempt. 
 
Fire authorities have installed two air mattresses at the scene and are restricting public access as a precautionary measure.
 

Police are approaching the man to rescue him by deploying a special operations unit.
 
As a result, a presidential election campaign rally by the liberal Democratic Party that was taking place nearby has been halted.
 
In a separate case, a woman was rescued on May 2, about two hours after attempting to jump from the rooftop of a 19-story officetel in Yeoksam-dong, also in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. 
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
