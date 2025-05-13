Seoul to designate no-go zones for electric scooters, e-bikes
Published: 13 May. 2025, 10:02
As personal mobility vehicles continue to pose safety hazards for pedestrians, Seoul city officials announced plans on Monday to launch the country’s first designated no-go zones for electric scooters and similar vehicles.
On Monday afternoon, a toppled white e-bike lay half-mounted on a lime-green e-bike in the middle of Hongdae’s Red Road, a popular pedestrian thoroughfare in Seoul’s Mapo District.
“This isn’t even bad,” said Kim, a local cafe employee who commutes daily through the area. “In the early morning hours, the number of abandoned e-scooters and e-bikes is much worse and really dangerous.”
To address growing public concerns, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that it will implement “e-scooter-free streets” on two road sections starting Friday at the Hongdae Red Road in Mapo District and the cram school district in Banpo-dong, Seocho District.
From noon to 11 p.m., all personal mobility devices as defined by Korea’s Road Traffic Act — including electric scooters, electric two-wheeled balance vehicles and e-bikes — will be prohibited from operating in the designated zones.
This marks the first time in Korea that personal mobility traffic has been formally restricted by law in specific areas.
Violators of the ban will face fines: 30,000 won ($21) and 15 demerit points on standard roads, and 60,000 won and 30 demerit points in designated child safety zones. If more than 40 demerit points are accumulated, licenses can be revoked.
E-scooters parked or abandoned within or near the restricted zones will be subject to immediate towing. The owner will be responsible for a 40,000-won towing fee, plus an additional 700 won for every 30 minutes of storage.
“We plan to analyze the effects of this personal mobility device ban pilot operation in September and decide whether to expand it to other regions,” said Yeo Jang-kwon director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s transportation bureau. “The first five months of the program will be dedicated to public outreach and education.”
