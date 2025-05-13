 Special ed teacher acquitted of emotionally abusing webtoonist's child
Special ed teacher acquitted of emotionally abusing webtoonist's child

Published: 13 May. 2025, 17:00
Webtoonist Joo Ho-min [JOONGANG ILBO]

A special education teacher who was convicted in the first trial of emotionally abusing the son of popular webtoon artist Joo Ho-min has been acquitted on appeal.
 
The Suwon District Court overturned the lower court’s ruling on Tuesday and found the defendant not guilty of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Child Abuse Crimes and the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.
 

In February 2024, a lower court handed down a 2 million won ($1,406) fine, suspended for two years.
 
However, the appeals court rejected the key piece of evidence used in the initial ruling — audio recorded secretly during class.
 
“The case record shows that the child’s mother placed a recorder in the child’s clothing and captured a conversation between the teacher and student during class,” the appellate court said. “Such a recording constitutes a third-party private conversation under the Protection of Communications Secrets Act and cannot be admitted as evidence.”
 
The defendant had been indicted without detention for allegedly saying to Joo’s then-nine-year-old son during class at an elementary school in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 13, 2022, “You have a really nasty attitude. Ugh, I don't like it. I really don't like you. I really don't.”
 
Joo’s side had filed a police report based on audio captured after equipping his son with a recording device.
 
Joo is the author of the “Along with the Gods” (2010-12) webtoon that was adapted into the “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017) and “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days” (2018) movies, both of which sold more than 12 million tickets apiece.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
