Two Taiwanese nationals arrested for taking photos of U.S. warplanes in Korea
Published: 13 May. 2025, 21:08
Two Taiwanese nationals were arrested for allegedly taking unauthorized photographs of U.S. military aircraft during an air show held at a U.S. Air Force base in Korea.
The Suwon District Court issued arrest warrants for the two Taiwanese nationals, citing violations of the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act on Wednesday.
“All charges have been substantiated, and there is a flight risk due to their foreign nationality,” the court said.
The suspects are accused of illegally photographing U.S. Air Force facilities and equipment using cameras equipped with telephoto lenses during the 2025 Osan Air Show held at Osan Air Base (K-55) in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Although attendees were generally permitted to take photographs at the event, U.S. forces had explicitly banned entry to citizens from certain countries, including China and Taiwan, due to security concerns.
Despite being turned away three times by U.S. personnel, the suspects allegedly gained unauthorized access by blending in with a group of Korean nationals. They entered through the domestic entrance, which had less stringent security procedures than the separate gate designated for foreign visitors.
Their suspicious behavior drew attention, and they were reported to the police after being overheard speaking a language similar to Chinese while taking photographs across the event grounds. They were subsequently apprehended on-site.
Investigators confirmed that the two men entered Korea on tourist visas on May 8 and 9 and had planned to depart on May 11 or 12. Police are currently analyzing a large volume of photos found on their cameras and conducting forensic examinations of their mobile phones.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
