 Lingering grudge...
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Lingering grudge...

Published: 13 May. 2025, 20:00
 
 
The Democratic Party continues to pressure the judiciary even after the presidential election campaign officially began. On May 13, Representative Jung Cheong-rae, chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said the party would push ahead with judicial reform bills — including a special prosecutor bill and amendments to the Court Organization Act and the Constitutional Court Act — on May 14. The move has drawn criticism for undermining judicial independence and is fueling concerns that constitutional principles are being compromised for the benefit of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Lingering grudge...

Tuesday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles

Big tent

I'm the true candidate of the PPP

Sunday's fortune: Small joys lift many, but a few may need rest and reflection

Related Stories

“Where am I? Who am I?”

After 909 days.....

Tried in vain

From bad to worse

The Terror of 'T'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)