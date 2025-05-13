Lingering grudge...

The Democratic Party continues to pressure the judiciary even after the presidential election campaign officially began. On May 13, Representative Jung Cheong-rae, chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said the party would push ahead with judicial reform bills — including a special prosecutor bill and amendments to the Court Organization Act and the Constitutional Court Act — on May 14. The move has drawn criticism for undermining judicial independence and is fueling concerns that constitutional principles are being compromised for the benefit of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung. [PARK YONG-SEOK]