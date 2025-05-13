 Tuesday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Tuesday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles

Published: 13 May. 2025, 07:00
Min, former member of disbanded girl group Miss A, was born in the year of the Sheep. An unexpected task may arise for her on Tuesday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Min, former member of disbanded girl group Miss A, was born in the year of the Sheep. An unexpected task may arise for her on Tuesday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Many signs can expect steady progress, warm connections and rewarding tasks today, while a few should watch for emotional tension, overspending or unclear signals. Your fortune for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A healthy body is your greatest asset.
🔹 Family is your truest treasure.
🔹 Gains may outweigh any losses.
🔹 A profitable or useful task may come your way.
🔹 Look out for helpful advice or suggestions.
🔹 You may get to do what you love.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Life itself is a beautiful blessing.
🔹 Today is as good as any — make the most of it.
🔹 News or progress you’ve awaited may arrive.
🔹 Joy may fill your routine.
🔹 You'll thrive in doing what you love and do best.
🔹 Small joys feel especially certain today.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t expect too much — stay grounded.
🔹 Anger only hurts yourself.
🔹 Avoid nagging or micromanaging.
🔹 Silence may be wiser than words.
🔹 Let logic lead your emotions.
🔹 If you can't avoid it, make it work for you.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 A warm bath can do wonders.
🔹 Stay hydrated to stay sharp.
🔹 Your energy picks up in the evening.
🔹 Think deeply before making any decisions.
🔹 Black attire may serve you well today.
🔹 Speak kindly and gently.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes, what’s yours is best.
🔹 Old friends and old wine age well.
🔹 Your experience shines as wisdom.
🔹 Balance quantity and quality today.
🔹 Double rewards may come with one effort.
🔹 Hope stirs your excitement again.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Tiny gains add up — don’t dismiss them.
🔹 Everything has a rightful place.
🔹 More is better today — go for abundance.
🔹 Progress comes through collaboration.
🔹 Unite as a team to thrive.
🔹 Your social circle expands in positive ways.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a peaceful day with media or reading.
🔹 Too many interests may bring chaos.
🔹 Understand people well to work with them.
🔹 Compete smartly — life is a survival game.
🔹 Take initiative — act before others do.
🔹 Don't envy — focus on your own race.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You may be treated to a nice meal.
🔹 Community brings more joy than solitude.
🔹 An unexpected task may arise.
🔹 Doing something beats doing nothing.
🔹 The path may flow more smoothly than expected.
🔹 Don’t put off what can be done today.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Illusion | 🧭 North
🔹 Mind your age and your health.
🔹 Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
🔹 Let go of what’s past — it’s done.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Don’t misread a smile as a signal.
🔹 Watch your sugar intake — protect your teeth.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Sensible spending can still bring comfort.
🔹 Less is more — simplify your space.
🔹 Clean out what no longer serves you.
🔹 Confidence is good — just keep it quiet.
🔹 Passion alone isn’t enough today.
🔹 Lay low and stay focused.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay youthful by chasing what excites you.
🔹 Do what you love — it's worth it.
🔹 A wave of work may head your way.
🔹 Believe in yourself and dive in.
🔹 Row while the tide is in your favor.
🔹 A message or opportunity may arrive.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 News from relatives may surprise you.
🔹 Spending brings joy today — within reason.
🔹 Plan or go on a rejuvenating trip.
🔹 A new venture may show great promise.
🔹 Build mutually beneficial relationships.
🔹 Don't let comfort keep you small.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.   
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Tuesday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles

Monday's fortune: Joy for many, caution for some

Sunday's fortune: Small joys lift many, but a few may need rest and reflection

Saturday's fortune: A day of highs, lows and hugs

Friday's fortune: Small wins and warm hearts mark the day for most

Related Stories

Sunday's fortune: Joy blooms for some, caution for others

Sunday's fortune: Joy and harmony for many, while others navigate emotions with care

Friday's fortune: Joy for most, frustration for some

Monday's fortune: Changes and rewards for many, with conflicts for a few

Thursday's fortune: Joy for many, but caution in health and spending
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)