Tuesday's fortune: Smiles, surprises and a few stumbles
Published: 13 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A healthy body is your greatest asset.
🔹 Family is your truest treasure.
🔹 Gains may outweigh any losses.
🔹 A profitable or useful task may come your way.
🔹 Look out for helpful advice or suggestions.
🔹 You may get to do what you love.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Life itself is a beautiful blessing.
🔹 Today is as good as any — make the most of it.
🔹 News or progress you’ve awaited may arrive.
🔹 Joy may fill your routine.
🔹 You'll thrive in doing what you love and do best.
🔹 Small joys feel especially certain today.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Tension | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t expect too much — stay grounded.
🔹 Anger only hurts yourself.
🔹 Avoid nagging or micromanaging.
🔹 Silence may be wiser than words.
🔹 Let logic lead your emotions.
🔹 If you can't avoid it, make it work for you.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 A warm bath can do wonders.
🔹 Stay hydrated to stay sharp.
🔹 Your energy picks up in the evening.
🔹 Think deeply before making any decisions.
🔹 Black attire may serve you well today.
🔹 Speak kindly and gently.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Sometimes, what’s yours is best.
🔹 Old friends and old wine age well.
🔹 Your experience shines as wisdom.
🔹 Balance quantity and quality today.
🔹 Double rewards may come with one effort.
🔹 Hope stirs your excitement again.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Tiny gains add up — don’t dismiss them.
🔹 Everything has a rightful place.
🔹 More is better today — go for abundance.
🔹 Progress comes through collaboration.
🔹 Unite as a team to thrive.
🔹 Your social circle expands in positive ways.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a peaceful day with media or reading.
🔹 Too many interests may bring chaos.
🔹 Understand people well to work with them.
🔹 Compete smartly — life is a survival game.
🔹 Take initiative — act before others do.
🔹 Don't envy — focus on your own race.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 You may be treated to a nice meal.
🔹 Community brings more joy than solitude.
🔹 An unexpected task may arise.
🔹 Doing something beats doing nothing.
🔹 The path may flow more smoothly than expected.
🔹 Don’t put off what can be done today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Illusion | 🧭 North
🔹 Mind your age and your health.
🔹 Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
🔹 Let go of what’s past — it’s done.
🔹 Appearances can be deceiving.
🔹 Don’t misread a smile as a signal.
🔹 Watch your sugar intake — protect your teeth.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Sensible spending can still bring comfort.
🔹 Less is more — simplify your space.
🔹 Clean out what no longer serves you.
🔹 Confidence is good — just keep it quiet.
🔹 Passion alone isn’t enough today.
🔹 Lay low and stay focused.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Stay youthful by chasing what excites you.
🔹 Do what you love — it's worth it.
🔹 A wave of work may head your way.
🔹 Believe in yourself and dive in.
🔹 Row while the tide is in your favor.
🔹 A message or opportunity may arrive.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 News from relatives may surprise you.
🔹 Spending brings joy today — within reason.
🔹 Plan or go on a rejuvenating trip.
🔹 A new venture may show great promise.
🔹 Build mutually beneficial relationships.
🔹 Don't let comfort keep you small.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
