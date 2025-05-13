Lotte Giants waive injured pitcher Charlie Barnes

The Lotte Giants on Tuesday decided to part ways with their injured starting pitcher Charlie Barnes.The KBO club placed the U.S. left-hander on waivers, eight days after removing him from their active roster with a shoulder injury.The Giants had said last Thursday that Barnes would be out for at least eight weeks and that they would consider either signing a short-term replacement or acquiring a new pitcher on a full-time basis.This was Barnes' fourth season in the KBO. He has a 35-32 record with a 3.58 ERA across 94 appearances.The 29-year-old was the Giants' Opening Day starter in March but went only 3-4 with a 5.32 ERA in eight starts this season, by far his worst ERA in the Korean league.The Giants are believed to be interested in U.S. lefty Alec Gamboa, who is pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A team in Oklahoma City. This season, Gamboa has gone 0-2 with a 4.19 ERA in eight outings, including two starts.The 28-year-old Gamboa has not yet pitched in the majors.Yonhap