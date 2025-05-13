'Keepers can be the protagonists too': In Korean football, it's the golden age of goalies
Published: 13 May. 2025
While goal scorers usually dominate headlines, goalkeepers are stealing the show with a series of highlight-worthy saves in the 2025 K League 1 season.
From stopping penalties in stoppage time to keeping clean sheets under relentless pressure, a trio of standout goalkeepers — Ulsan HD's Jo Hyeon-woo, Daejeon Hana Citizen's Lee Chang-geun and the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Song Bum-keun — have emerged as match winners from the back line.
Jo has built a reputation as a penalty specialist. He saved a stoppage-time penalty from Yuri Jonathan to seal a 2-1 victory over Jeju SK on Sunday.
He also denied a last-minute penalty against Pohang Steelers to secure a 1-1 draw on May 5. The veteran goalkeeper's composure in high-pressure moments has been instrumental in Ulsan’s recent climb to third place with 24 points.
Without his back-to-back penalty saves, Ulsan could have dropped to fifth. Before each penalty, Jo consults goalkeeper coach Jo Jun-ho for details on the kicker’s habits.
“Saving a penalty is as thrilling and important as scoring a goal,” Jo said. “Goalkeepers can be the protagonists too.”
Lee has turned in what fans are calling “supernatural” performances. Daejeon allowed 23 shots against FC Seoul on Saturday, including eight on target, but Lee denied every one of them to secure a 0-0 draw. His anticipation and ability to read the direction of shots have drawn praise.
He allowed just one goal among 13 shots on Jeonbuk's net on May 6, including key chances from Jeon Jin-woo and Kang Sang-yoon in the first half. Lee’s consistency has sent Daejeon to the top of the standings with 28 points.
Song has also stepped up in key moments, stopping all eight shots on target against FC Seoul on May 3 to secure a 1-0 win for Jeonbuk.
“Winning tough games requires top-level performances,” Jeonbuk manager Gus Poyet said. “And that’s exactly what Song delivers.”
As the 2025 season approaches its midpoint, this campaign's title race may be decided not only by who scores the most, but also who stops the most.
