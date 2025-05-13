Son, Kim and Lee tasting success in Europe despite Korea's soccer struggles

Korea’s national football team may be stumbling toward 2026 World Cup qualification, and its clubs may have struggled in the Asian Champions League, but three of its biggest stars have been finding success in Europe.Kim Min-jae helped German giant Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga title, the 28-year-old defender’s second major prize in Europe after winning the Italian championship with Napoli two years earlier.While Kim has two European trophies, the biggest star in Korean football is Son Heung-min, and the 32-year-old forward has yet to win a major title. That could change next week with the Tottenham captain preparing to lead the London-based Spurs in the UEFA Europa League final against Premier League rival Manchester United.“To complete the puzzle, you need every piece. Ultimately, I think, the most important final piece is still missing,” Son, who joined Tottenham in 2015, told Korea media in London on Monday. “I think I’ve been chasing that piece for 10 years. I’d love to finish that puzzle this time.”Son was part of the Tottenham team that lost the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool. Now, as the senior player, he’s determined to end what has been a difficult season for club — Tottenham is currently 17th out of 20 teams in the Premier League — and country, on a high.“I think this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something I may never have again,” Son said. “I hope I won’t have regrets afterward. When I return to Korea after the season, I’d like to give my Korean fans and our Tottenham supporters the biggest smile I can bring.”Son returned to action last weekend after an absence through injury but is set to start against Manchester United. The same is not automatically the case for Lee Kang-in.The 24-year-old Lee, an attacking midfielder, has been struggling for playing time of late for Paris Saint-Germain. He has appeared in 11 Champions League games this season but was on the bench as the French club beat Arsenal in the semifinals to book a final against Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.That game will mark the end of the European season and the start of transfer speculation. Lee has been linked with clubs elsewhere in Europe. So has Kim, whose season at Munich has been affected by injuries.“I want to keep playing for Munich,” Kim said last month. “There's no reason why I should leave this team. I like playing for Munich. I want to continue playing for this team next season. It’s one thing that’s important to me right now.”It remains to be seen where the three biggest stars in Korean football are in August but the focus is currently on winning three prizes in European club football and bringing some good news for fans at home.AP