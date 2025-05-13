Lee Hae-in and You Young cleared to compete as suspensions are lifted
Published: 13 May. 2025, 11:45
The Korea Skating Union (KSU) on Tuesday voided the suspensions it had issued to figure skaters Lee Hae-in and You Young, clearing the way for both athletes to return to action.
“We have resolved the civil suit through mediation with both athletes,” a KSU official said. “We took into consideration the court’s ruling in the injunction case.”
The two skaters were caught drinking alcohol in May 2024 during a national team training camp in Varese, Italy.
The KSU’s Sports Fairness Committee launched an investigation and imposed severe penalties, suspending Lee for three years and You for one year. The union claimed there were additional disciplinary issues beyond the drinking incident.
Lee requested a review from the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee’s Sports Fairness Committee, but the committee upheld the original ruling and dismissed her appeal.
Lee filed for an injunction to halt the enforcement of her suspension following that decision.
The Seoul Eastern District Court ruled in her favor in November 2024, temporarily restoring her eligibility and allowing her to return to competition, including as a national team member.
You filed a similar injunction in March and also received a favorable ruling from the court.
The KSU continued pursuing the main lawsuit despite the court’s injunctions.
After Lee Soo-kyung took office as the new KSU president earlier this year, the union opted to bring the matter to a close.
The KSU reached a settlement with Lee and You and formally nullified their previous suspensions.
Under the terms of the agreement, if future disciplinary actions are taken in relation to this case, the penalties will be capped at a maximum suspension of four months.
Since both Lee and You have already spent more than four months off the ice, they can now resume their careers without restrictions.
They also remain eligible to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The KSU will select two women’s singles skaters for the Games during the national team trials later this year.
“I want to thank everyone who supported and worried about me during this long process,” Lee said through her agency. “This experience has made me stronger. I will repay the support with my best skating."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)