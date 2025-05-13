 Zelensky will meet Putin only, not others, says senior Kyiv official
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:59
This combination of pictures created on May 12, 2025, shows a pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik bearing Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2024 and a picture of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference with French President at the Elysee palace in Paris on February 16, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
President Volodymyr Zelensky will only meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin for talks in Turkey on Thursday, not other members of the Russian delegation, a Ukrainian presidential adviser told Reuters on Tuesday. Zelensky has said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks to end the war. U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join proposed Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Russia has not clarified if it plans to attend the talks and at what level.

Reuters
