Zelensky will meet Putin only, not others, says senior Kyiv official
Published: 13 May. 2025, 16:59
President Volodymyr Zelensky will only meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin for talks in Turkey on Thursday, not other members of the Russian delegation, a Ukrainian presidential adviser told Reuters on Tuesday. Zelensky has said he was ready to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks to end the war. U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join proposed Ukraine-Russia peace talks. Russia has not clarified if it plans to attend the talks and at what level.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
