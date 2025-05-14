 Korea, Asean set to hold inaugural joint think tank dialogue on economic, trade policies
Korea, Asean set to hold inaugural joint think tank dialogue on economic, trade policies

Published: 14 May. 2025, 09:55
Leaders of Asean nations pose for a commemorative photo during the Asean plus three summit at a hotel in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 10, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) were set to hold their first joint think tank dialogue on economic and trade policies Wednesday, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
 
The inaugural Asean-ROK Think-tank Dialogue on Economic and Trade Policy (AKTD) will take place on Korea's southern Jeju Island, with the attendance of some 100 officials from major Korean and Asean think tanks, according to the Industry Ministry. ROK stands for Republic of Korea, Korea's official name.
 

The AKTD was established after the two sides elevated their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," diplomatic parlance that refers to the highest level of relations that Asean can forge with a dialogue partner, during a summit in Laos in October.
 
"Asean is Korea's third-largest trading partner and the second-largest destination for direct investment," Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said.
 
Cheong said the two sides have continued to strengthen their cooperation, but in a rather "fragmented manner."
 
"As Korea and Asean have grown into a comprehensive strategic partnership, I hope the AKTD will evolve into a signature policy cooperation channel that effectively identifies and carries out long-term cooperation initiatives," he added.

