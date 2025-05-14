개인정보위원장, SKT에 무거운 과징금 예고
Published: 14 May. 2025, 08:00
Privacy watchdog chief signals substantial fine for SKT over data breach
개인정보위원장, SKT에 무거운 과징금 예고
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사
Friday-Sunday, May 9-11, 2025
Korea’s privacy regulator chief said Thursday that SK Telecom (SKT) is likely to face a substantial fine, citing the severity of the recent data breach caused by the hacking incident.
substantial: 상당한, 막대한
severity: 심각성
breach: 유출, 위반
개인정보보호위원장이 SK텔레콤에 대한 과징금이 상당할 것이라고 목요일(5월 8일) 밝혔다. 해킹 사고로 발생한 대규모 개인정보 유출 사건의 심각성이 그 이유다.
“The fine to be imposed against SKT is bound to be high considering the circumstances,” Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) chairman Ko Hak-soo told the Korea JoongAng Daily after a seminar hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) held at Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul.
be bound to: ~ 할 수밖에 없다
considering: ~을/를 고려할 때
고학수 위원장은 그랜드 하얏트 서울에서 열린 주한미국상공회의소가 주최한 세미나 직후 코리아중앙데일리와 만나 “상황을 고려할 때 SK텔레콤에 부과될 과징금은 높을 수밖에 없다”고 말했다.
SKT’s data breach is often compared to a similar but far smaller hacking incident at rival LG U+, which was fined 6.8 billion won ($4.86 million) by the PIPC in July 2023 after a data leak affected 300,000 users.
be compared to: ~와/과 비교되다
leak: 유출
이번 SKT의 개인정보 유출 사고는 2023년 7월 LG유플러스가 이용자 30만명의 데이터를 유출해 개인정보위가 과징금 68억원을 부과한 사건과 자주 비교된다.
“SKT’s penalty is likely to be higher than LG U+ for three reasons,” Ko said. “Legal revisions introduced since then allow for tougher sanctions, the scale of SKT’s leak is significantly larger affecting 25 million subscribers, and unlike LG U+, where the breach involved a supporting database, SKT’s data was compromised directly from its primary database.”
be likely to: ~할 것으로 보다
legal revision: 법 개정
sanction: 처벌
scale: 규모
고 위원장은 “SK텔레콤이 더 높은 과징금을 받을 것으로 보이는 이유는 세 가지”라고 말했다. 그는 “첫째, 법 개정을 통해 처벌 수위가 강화됐고, 둘째, 유출 규모가 LG유플러스보다 훨씬 많은 2500만명에 달하며, 셋째, LG유플러스는 보조 데이터베이스에서 정보가 유출된 반면, SKT는 주요 데이터베이스에서 유출이 발생했기 때문”이라고 설명했다.
Under the revised Personal Information Protection Act since September 2023, fines are capped at 3 percent of the company’s total revenue, rather than just the revenue directly linked to the violation. However, to avoid excessively heavy penalties, companies may exclude portions of their revenue if they can provide evidence providing those amounts are unrelated to the violation.
be capped at: (수치 등이) 지정되다
linked to: ~와/과 관련된
exclude: 제외하다
2023년 9월 개정된 개인정보보호법에 따르면, 과징금 상한은 위반 행위와 직접적으로 연관된 매출이 아닌 전체 매출액의 3%로 지정됐다. 다만 과도한 과징금을 방지하기 위해, 위반 행위와 관련이 없는 매출에 대해선 기업이 증빙자료를 제출해 산정에서 제외할 수 있다.
When pressed for comment whether the fine would be an all-time-high for domestic companies, surpassing the 15.1 billion-won figure set by Kakao’s data breach in May 2024, Ko did not answer.
an all-time high: 역대 최고
surpass: 넘다
지난해 5월 국내 기업 중 정보 유출 관련 역대 최고 과징금인 151억원을 부과받은 카카오를 넘어서냐는 질문에 고 위원장은 답하지 않았다.
The privacy regulator has also been investigating major robot vacuum brands — including China’s Roborock, Ecovacs, and Xiaomi — since March, amid concerns that Chinese manufacturers may be improperly collecting and transmitting Korean users’ personal data overseas.
robot vacuum: 로봇청소기
improperly: 부적절하게
transmit: 전송하다
개인정보위는 이외에도 로보락, 에코백스, 샤오미 등 중국 로봇청소기 브랜드를 대상으로도 지난 3월부터 개인정보 처리 실태 점검에 착수한 상태다. 중국 제조사가 한국 이용자의 개인정보를 부적절하게 수집, 해외로 전송하고 있다는 우려 때문이다.
“I cannot say for certain when the investigation results will be released,” Ko said, adding that the PIPC is currently focused on examining privacy practices and legal compliance, rather than imposing penalties.
for certain: 확실하게
examine: 점검하다
compliance: 준수
고 위원장은 “조사 결과 발표 시점은 아직 확답하기 어렵다”면서 “정보위는 현재 처벌보다는 국내 정보보호 규제 준수 여부와 처리 실태 점검에 집중하고 있다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)