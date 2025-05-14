 Arms agency chief discusses defense cooperation in Saudi Arabia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Arms agency chief discusses defense cooperation in Saudi Arabia

Published: 14 May. 2025, 13:01 Updated: 14 May. 2025, 14:27
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun, left, and Saleh bin Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, chief of staff of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, pose for a photo during their talks in Saudi Arabia, in this photo provided by DAPA on May 14. [YONHAP]

Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Seok Jong-gun, left, and Saleh bin Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, chief of staff of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, pose for a photo during their talks in Saudi Arabia, in this photo provided by DAPA on May 14. [YONHAP]

 
The chief of Korea's state arms procurement agency met senior defense officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to cooperate on the modernization of the Middle East country's armed forces, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said Wednesday.
 
DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun visited Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit earlier this week as part of Seoul's efforts to diversify its arms exports to countries in the Middle East and Latin America.
 

Related Article

 
During the visit, Seok held talks with Saleh bin Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, chief of staff of the National Guard, and briefed him on Seoul's efforts to strengthen arms exports as well as nurture Riyadh's own arms industry capacity, according to DAPA.
 
The two officials concurred that bilateral efforts to modernize Saudi Arabia's National Guard are proceeding smoothly and vowed to achieve tangible results by the end of the year, it added.
 
Seok also held talks with Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, governor of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries, and agreed to form a working group with DAPA to discuss establishing plans for localization.
 
The DAPA chief said the visit, which came just four months after his trip to the country in January, helped establish circumstances for strengthening bilateral arms cooperation and developing Saudi Arabia into a Middle Eastern hub for arms industry cooperation.
 
Korea aims to carve out a 5 percent share of the global arms export market by 2027 to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.

Yonhap
tags export saudi arabia

More in Industry

Samsung to acquire FläktGroup for $1.7B in return to 'meaningful deals'

Kospi opens higher on chip gains as tariff concerns ease

Arms agency chief discusses defense cooperation in Saudi Arabia

Gov't announces additional support for exporters amid continued U.S. tariff concerns

Shin Ramyun Toomba cup noodles a hit in Japan just two weeks after launch

Related Stories

Kia eyes growth in Saudi Arabia as women get behind the wheel

Super Junior appointed ambassador of Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority

Naver to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia to expand regional reach

Naver to set up venture with Saudi Arabia's national housing company

Hanwha Group, Saudi Arabia to co-develop defense products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)