 Doosan Skoda Power to serve as official sponsor of Prague music festival
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:34
Doosan Enerbility Chairman Park Gee-won, right, meets with Czech President Petr Pavel at the opening ceremony of the Prague Spring International Music Festival on May 12. [DOOSAN ENERBILITY]

Doosan Enerbility announced Wednesday that its Czech subsidiary, Doosan Skoda Power, will serve as an official sponsor of the Prague Spring International Music Festival, the largest music festival in the Czech Republic.  
 
Doosan Enerbility Chairman Park Gee-won attended the festival event and met with Czech President Petr Pavel to strengthen his network ahead of the final contract for the Czech Dukovany nuclear power plant.
 

The Prague Spring International Music Festival, a prestigious classical music festival, began in 1946 to mark the first anniversary of the end of World War II, and is celebrating its 80th edition this year. The festival opened on Tuesday and runs through June 3.
 
Over the decades, the event has hosted legendary artists including conductors Leonard Bernstein and Herbert von Karajan, pianist Arthur Rubinstein, and tenor Luciano Pavarotti. Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin also performed at the festival in 2016 and again in 2024, following his victory at the International Chopin Piano Competition.
 
Chairman Park, along with Vice Chairman Jung Yeon-in and Nuclear Business Group Head Kim Jong-doo, attended the festival’s opening concert at Smetana Hall on Monday. Prior to the performance, the executives participated in a reception where Park met with Czech President Petr Pavel and other dignitaries.
 
Doosan is currently participating in the Dukovany nuclear power project as part of “Team Korea,” alongside Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP). Under the plan, Doosan Enerbility is set to supply key components such as the reactor and steam generator, while Doosan Skoda Power will manufacture steam turbines locally.
 
“Our sponsorship of the Prague Spring festival reflects our commitment to being more than just a business partner — we aim to be a true partner who respects Czech traditions and culture,” said a Doosan Enerbility spokesperson. “We hope that this sponsorship will help Doosan take a step further as a trusted company in the Czech community.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
