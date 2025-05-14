GM to commercialize lithium manganese-rich batteries developed with LG Energy Solution
Published: 14 May. 2025, 17:23
General Motors (GM) announced that it will commercialize a new generation of lithium manganese-rich (LMR) prismatic batteries developed in partnership with LG Energy Solution by 2028.
The LMR battery, which uses cathode materials with significantly increased manganese content compared to conventional nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries, dramatically reduces the need for expensive nickel and cobalt, thereby lowering overall production costs.
Industry observers are watching to see whether the LMR battery can emerge as a viable competitor to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which dominate the low-cost battery segment led by China.
GM said on Tuesday that it plans to deploy the newly developed LMR battery in large electric SUVs and electric trucks starting in 2028. Its joint venture with LG Energy Solution, Ultium Cells, will begin commercial production at a U.S. facility that year, following pilot production at LG Energy Solution’s facilities by the end of 2027.
The LMR battery’s biggest advantage lies in its cost competitiveness. With manganese accounting for 60 to 65 percent of the cathode composition, it offers a significant price advantage. Compared to LFP batteries, LMR also offers higher energy density.
GM said that LMR achieves 33 percent greater energy density than LFP for the same cost, targeting a driving range of over 644 kilometers (400 miles).
LMR batteries are also considered safer due to their higher manganese content, which lowers the risk of overheating compared to nickel-cobalt-based batteries. Additionally, they are more recyclable than LFP cells, which are based on low-value iron.
Although LMR battery research has been ongoing for years, commercialization has been hindered by challenges such as voltage drop and reduced battery life span.
GM and LG Energy Solution say they have overcome these issues through proprietary coating techniques, particle engineering and optimized manufacturing processes, enabling the battery to achieve a lifespan comparable to that of high-nickel batteries. LG Energy Solution currently holds over 200 patents related to LMR technology globally.
Korean battery makers are accelerating development of mid- to low-cost products like LMR to better compete with China, which has captured significant global market share with inexpensive LFP batteries supported by government subsidies.
Other alternatives include lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) and high-voltage mid-nickel batteries. Samsung SDI, for example, has developed a material technology that combines LFP with high-nickel content.
“Given China’s low production costs and generous government subsidies, it’s difficult to match their LFP prices head-on,” said a battery industry official. “That’s why we’re working to bring differentiated mid- to low-cost products like high-voltage mid-nickel and LMR to market as quickly as possible.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)