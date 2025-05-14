 Otoki to invest $40M in U.S. subsidiary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Otoki to invest $40M in U.S. subsidiary

Published: 14 May. 2025, 17:55
Otoki ramyeon products are displayed at a large supermarket in Seoul on March 24. [NEWS1]

Otoki ramyeon products are displayed at a large supermarket in Seoul on March 24. [NEWS1]

 
Otoki, a major Korean food manufacturer, said Wednesday it will invest 56.5 billion won ($40 million) in its U.S. subsidiary to strengthen its presence in the market there.
 
The company, formerly known as Ottogi, said in a regulatory filing that it plans to purchase 400,000 shares of Otoki America Holdings on June 27.
 

Related Article

"The U.S. subsidiary is wholly owned by Otoki, and it will issue 400,000 shares next month," a company spokesperson said.
 
In March, the company announced a target for overseas sales of 1.1 trillion won ($715 million) by 2030, nearly triple the 361.4 billion won it posted in 2024.
 
Overseas sales last year accounted for about 10 percent of the company's overall sales of 3.54 trillion won.
 
To help achieve its 2030 target, Otoki plans to complete a global logistics center in Korea by April next year and build a ramyeon plant in the United States by 2027.
 
Otoki, best known for its Jin Ramen product, currently operates several domestic logistics centers and production facilities in Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand.

Yonhap
tags Otoki Investment Logistics center

More in Industry

Otoki to invest $40M in U.S. subsidiary

GM to commercialize lithium manganese-rich batteries developed with LG Energy Solution

K-beauty brands say tariffs won't raise their prices. People are panic-buying anyway.

Samsung to acquire FläktGroup for $1.7B in return to 'meaningful deals'

Kospi opens higher on chip gains as tariff concerns ease

Related Stories

Otoki hikes prices of instant curry, beef jjajang by 13 percent

CJ Logistics can handle 50,000 boxes of Crocs at new logistics center in Icheon

Fulfillment is aspiration of big e-merchants

Coupang opens second logistics center in Taiwan

Jin Ramen maker Otoki to raise ramyeon prices 7.5% in April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)