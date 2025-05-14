 Samsung to acquire German HVAC solutions provider FläktGroup for $1.68 billion
Published: 14 May. 2025, 09:06
The Samsung Electronics in front of the company headquarters in southern Seoul on April 8 [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics will buy all shares of German heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions provider FläktGroup for 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion), marking the Korean manufacturer's jump into the global HVAC market.
 

"Through the acquisition of FläktGroup, an applied HVAC specialist, Samsung Electronics has laid the foundation to become a leader in the global HVAC business, offering a full range of solutions to our customers," Roh Tae-mun, acting head of the device experience division at Samsung Electronics, said in a press release.
 
"Our commitment is to continue investing in and developing the high-growth HVAC business as a key future growth engine."

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Samsung Electronics FlaktGroup HVAC Korea

Samsung to acquire German HVAC solutions provider FläktGroup for $1.68 billion

