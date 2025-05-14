Shin Ramyun Toomba cup noodles a hit in Japan just two weeks after launch
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:52 Updated: 14 May. 2025, 14:24
Nongshim sold 1 million of its new Shin Ramyun Toomba cup noodles in Japan in just two weeks since its launch in the country, the ramyeon manufacturer said Wednesday.
The Korean instant noodle maker introduced the product last month across all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Japan. Strong demand led to earlier-than-expected stockouts at several locations shortly after release, according to Nongshim.
The company is now in talks with 7-Eleven Japan to increase supply and expand distribution.
Encouraged by the cup version’s success, Nongshim plans to launch a packet version of Shin Ramyun Toomba in the third quarter of this year. It will first be available at imported food retailers such as Aeon’s Caferrante and Kaldi, with plans for a broader rollout in nationwide retail stores in the fourth quarter.
“This product has been well-received for its unique flavor profile, which is rare in the Japanese ramen market," a Nongshim spokesperson said. "The microwavable pasta-style noodles and sauce have struck a chord with consumers.”
The company added that the product was a hit when it debuted in Korea last year.
Online reviews from Japanese consumers praised the product’s combination of creamy and spicy flavors.
One review said its "rich cream flavor and spicy kick are addictive." Another noted, "It’s fun that you can cook it in boiling water or a microwave." Others highlighted its "truly satisfying balance of smooth texture, heat and umami."
Shin Ramyun Toomba is inspired by a recipe created by consumers who blended Nongshim's flagship Shin Ramyun — soup-based instant noodles — with milk, cheese, shrimp and bacon. The recipe gained traction online in 2016 and has continued to circulate since.
