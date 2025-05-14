Urban air mobility commercialization delayed to focus on strengthening safety standards

More in Industry

Shin Ramyun Toomba cup noodles a hit in Japan just two weeks after launch

Doosan Skoda Power to serve as official sponsor of Prague music festival

Kia partners with IIT Tirupati to foster local talent, strengthen future mobility in India

Korea adds 194,000 jobs in April, but manufacturing sector posts sharpest fall in six years

Tensions mount as France pressures EU over Korea’s Czech nuclear deal