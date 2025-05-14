SK Telecom finalizes implementing SIM protection service for all customers
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:11
SK Telecom has implemented its SIM protection service for all customers, including those currently staying overseas, the embattled mobile carrier said Wednesday in a press briefing.
“We finalized the SIM protection enrollment for all subscribers between May 12 and early this morning," Ryu Jung-hwan, head of the Infrastructure Strategy and Technology Center, told reporters at a briefing held at the company’s Samhwa Tower headquarters in central Seoul.
This included SK Telecom customers overseas, he added.
The move follows one of the most serious hacking incidents in the company’s history.
In response, SK Telecom expanded its USIM Protection Service to all users, including those using international roaming — a group previously cited as a weak point in the system. The service has been available to roaming users since Monday.
Lim Bong-ho, head of the Mobile Network Operator business division, said the company has seen fewer SIM replacements at airports and will end airport-based SIM services by Thursday.
“We’ll reallocate the staff to our 2,600 T World stores nationwide to speed up replacements there,” Lim said.
Regarding the replacement process, Lim added, “Right now we’re advising customers to visit specific stores by reservation. Once demand stabilizes, we’ll allow walk-ins at any store nationwide. We want to avoid confusion, so we’ll change the system once we’ve made enough progress.”
Separately, Kim Hee-seop, head of SK Telecom’s Public Relations Center, commented on the newly announced group-level Information Security Innovation Committee.
“The committee will review security systems at all major affiliates and production sites, identify gaps and strengthen protections across the group,” he said.
“As for SK Telecom’s own Customer Trust Recovery Committee, we expect to announce its formation and activity plans as early as early next week.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL
