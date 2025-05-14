Hanok village in Gimpo to host Joseon-themed marketplace
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:27
A marketplace themed after the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) is set to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the hanok (traditional Korean house) village inside Gimpo Art Village in Gyeonggi.
The event is in its third edition this year, according to the organizer, Project Question, and participating vendors from 90 brands will all be wearing hanbok.
Visitors will be able to purchase items and food related to traditional Korean culture, including makgeolli (Korean rice wine), yakgwa (Korean honey cookies) and accessories made from hanbok fabric.
The marketplace was previously held at the Donuimun Museum Village in Jongno District, central Seoul, last year.
“Everyone is welcome to wear hanbok, but we also hope the event becomes a traditional festival anyone can enjoy casually,” the organizer said in a press release.
