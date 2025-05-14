Korean designers head to Florence for world's largest menswear trade show
Published: 14 May. 2025, 16:13
Korea has been selected as a guest nation for this year’s Pitti Immagine Uomo, the world’s largest menswear trade show, which will take place in Florence, Italy, from June 17 to 20.
The Korean clothing brand Post Archive Faction (PAF) was invited to Pitti Immagine Uomo alongside Japan’s Issey Miyake, named as the honorary guest, and Italy’s Niccolò Pasqualetti, the guest designer. PAF is the second Korean label to be officially invited to the trade show, following Juun.J.
The selection coincides with the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy. As part of a memorandum of understanding signed last year with the event’s organizer, Pitti Immagine, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca) will support a fashion show by PAF and operate a Korean pavilion called “Code Korea.”
Launched in 1972, Pitti Immagine Uomo is held every January and June. The trade show attracts more than 800 brands and over 20,000 industry insiders.
The “Code Korea” pavilion will showcase the potential of Korean fashion through eight brands — Man.G, Montsenu, Valoren, Ajobyajo, Okiio Lounge, Ordinary People, Jagoryu and Finoacinque — as well as advanced materials and technologies.
PAF will present its runway show on June 19 at the Leopolda train station in Florence before international buyers and media.
Founded in 2018 by designers Lim Dong-joon and Jeong Soo-kyo, the label describes itself as a collective aiming to build “an archive worthy of preservation for the future.” Its aesthetic features deconstructed and reassembled garments, structural experimentation and asymmetrical, organic silhouettes with curved tailoring.
In 2021, the brand reached the semifinals of the LVMH Prize and has drawn global attention through collaborations with brands like Off-White and On.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KWON KEUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
