Meanwhile : The season of paulownias and fringe trees (KOR)

This time of year, purple blossoms can be seen lining highways and backroads across Korea. These belong to the paulownia tree, a species that many may recognize by name but few would easily identify in person today. Once a familiar presence near traditional homes, paulownias were commonly planted when a daughter was born, as their fast growth made them ideal for crafting a wardrobe by the time she married. The wood, being soft and easy to work with, was also favored for musical instruments like the(12-string zither) and(six-string zither).As times changed, however, the paulownia’s role in daily life faded. Handcrafted wardrobes gave way to factory-made furniture, and traditional instruments are no longer heard in most households. The once-familiar tree gradually disappeared from view.Meanwhile, Seoul’s cityscape in May is filled with white blooms. These belong to the fringe tree, or Chionanthus retusus, more commonly known in Korea as the ipap tree. The name “ipap” is said to come either from the way the clustered white flowers resemble a bowl of freshly steamed rice or because they bloom around the start of summer. The species name, retusus, refers to the white, snowflake-like appearance of its flowers.What may surprise many is that the fringe tree belongs to the olive family. Its small fruits resemble olives, though these are seldom noticed. Botanically, the species is unusual: Some trees produce only male flowers, while others bear both male and female parts on the same flower, known as perfect flowers. Though native to Korea, China and Japan, it was in Korea that large-scale cultivation of this rare species succeeded, leading to its widespread use as an ornamental tree in cities.The passage of time can be traced through the trees around us. The era of the paulownia, once integral to daily life, has passed. Today, the ipap tree, once rare, has become a familiar sight, lining urban streets each spring. Though time itself may not flow, our lives, like a river, move forward.For now, May belongs to the paulownia and the ipap tree. A moment spent pausing to admire these blossoms is enough to mark a good day.요즘 고속도로 주변 길가에서 만나게 되는 보랏빛 꽃이 있다. 바로 오동나무다. 누구라도 이름은 한 번쯤 들어봤겠지만 실제로 오동나무를 기억하는 사람은 많지 않을 듯하다. 한때 오동나무는 우리의 집터에 흔하게 심어졌다. 나무가 무르고 부드러워 빠르게 자랄 수 있기에 딸이 태어나면 시집갈 때 장롱을 짜주려 심었다는 설이 있을 정도다. 또 가구뿐만 아니라 가야금·거문고 등 악기를 만드는 일에도 그만이었다. 하지만 직접 가구를 짜는 일은 물론 거문고·가야금을 켜던 시대가 흘러가며, 늘 마주하던 오동나무는 점점 찾아보기 힘든 나무가 되었다.요즘 서울 도심은 흰 꽃으로 만발이다. 흰 꽃을 술처럼 매달고 줄지어 도로변에 서 있는 이팝나무 덕분이다. 흰쌀밥처럼 보여서 혹은 입하(立夏) 즈음에 피어나서 붙여진 이름으로 알려져 있다. 학명은 ‘Chionanthus retusa(치오난투스 레투사)’인데 이름 속에 ‘하얀 눈꽃’이라는 의미가 있다. 꽃만 봤을 때는 짐작이 안 되겠지만 열매가 맺히면 올리브와 비슷한데 올리브나무과에 속해 있기 때문이다. 사실 이팝나무는 수꽃이 피는 수나무와, 암술과 수술이 같이 피는 양성화 나무가 따로 있는 매우 희귀한 수종이다. 한국·중국·일본을 자생지로 두고 있지만, 우리나라의 경우만 희귀한 이팝나무의 재배가 성공하면서 흔한 가로수목이 되었다.세월의 흐름은 나무를 통해서도 보인다. 어느덧 오동나무의 시대가 지나가고, 지금은 희귀종 이팝나무가 5월 우리의 삭막한 도시를 지키는 식물이 되었다. 시간은 흐르는 것이 아니라지만 강물처럼 우리의 삶이 흘러가는 게 보인다. 어쨌든 지금은 5월을 지켜주는 오동나무와 이팝나무의 시간이다. 잠시 시간의 흐름을 멈추고 고개를 들어 주변에 피어난 이 아름다운 꽃들을 한 번 찾아보는 시간, 그걸로도 참 좋은 하루이지 않을까!