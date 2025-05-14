With tariff pressure eased, Korea needs a smarter trade strategy (KOR)

A recent breakthrough between the United States and China to slash tariffs for 90 days has prompted swift recalibrations among other countries negotiating with Washington. The unexpected scale of the deal — dropping tariffs from 145 percent to 30 percent — sparked optimism in Seoul that Korea, a longstanding U.S. ally and FTA partner, might also benefit from lower tariffs. But such expectations may be premature.The United States appears determined to preserve a “default tariff” of 10 percent, even as it negotiates deals with key partners. Britain agreed to expand imports of American beef, ethanol, agricultural products and aircraft, yet received no exemption from that baseline rate. China secured a sharp tariff reduction but still faces a 10 percent base levy and an additional 20 percent imposed over fentanyl-related disputes. In its earlier talks with Japan, the the United States agreed to reduce only 14 percentage points of a 24 percent tariff, refusing to budge on the rest — prompting backlash from Tokyo.Against this backdrop, Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, is scheduled to visit Korea on May 15 and 16 for a follow-up to the high-level “2+2” economic talks held in April. His visit is widely seen as a turning point in Korea-U.S. trade negotiations. Korea’s government must closely analyze other countries’ negotiating outcomes and respond with a tailored, strategic approach.Korea has bargaining tools Washington finds valuable. These include collaboration in shipbuilding, participation in the Alaska LNG project and cooperation on export controls to China in the name of economic security. President Donald Trump, on May 9, said nations willing to offer “something special” could receive exceptions even to the base tariff. That signal offers an opening.Securing a reduction in the steep 25 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed on Korean exports should remain Korea’s top priority. But Seoul would also benefit from a more targeted strategy focused on core sectors — particularly autos and steel. The UK, for instance, accepted quota-based allocations in exchange for reduced car tariffs (from 25 to 10 percent) and exemptions for steel and aluminum. Japan is pursuing a similar outcome centered on automobile exports, its top U.S.-bound item.Korea must calculate carefully what it is willing to offer and what it expects in return — and weigh how any trade-offs will affect domestic industries. These negotiations could trigger internal frictions among stakeholders, so the government must prepare for those challenges in advance.The urgency is underscored by recent data from the U.S. Department of Commerce: Korea was the only one among the top 10 U.S. export partners to post a year-on-year decline in the first quarter, down 1.3 percent. The drop was largely driven by falling shipments in autos, auto parts and steel.With economic stakes high, Korea must adopt a strategy that is both pragmatic and precise to protect its national interest.미국과 중국이 엊그제(12일) 예상을 뛰어넘는 수준의 90일간 관세 대폭 인하에 합의하자 미국과 관세 협상 중인 각국의 움직임이 분주해졌다. 일각에선 미국이 대중 관세를 대폭 인하(145%→30%)하자 동맹국이자 자유무역협정(FTA) 체결국인 한국에 대한 고율 관세를 대폭 낮출 여지가 생겼다는 낙관론이 나온다. 하지만 상황은 만만치 않다. 미국이 영국·중국과 합의한 무역협상 결과를 보면 ‘기본 관세 10% 고수’가 미국의 입장인 듯하다. 영국은 소고기·에탄올·농산물·항공기 등 미국산 제품의 수입을 늘렸지만, 기본 관세 면제는 받지 못했다. 중국 역시 관세율은 큰 폭으로 낮아졌지만, 합성마약 원료(펜타닐)의 미국 유입을 문제 삼아 부과한 20%와 함께 10%의 기본 관세는 유지됐다. 앞서 미국은 24%의 상호관세를 부과한 일본과의 협상에서도 기본 관세 외에 나머지 14%에 대해서만 협상이 가능하다는 입장을 밝혀 일본의 반발을 사기도 했다.15~16일 제이미슨 그리어 미국무역대표부(USTR) 대표가 방한해 지난 4월 ‘2+2 고위급 통상 협의’ 이후 협상에 대한 중간 점검을 할 예정이다. 이 자리가 향후 한·미 통상 협의의 분수령이 될 것이란 전망이 많다. 정부로선 각국의 협상 진행 추이를 면밀히 살펴 스마트한 전략으로 대응해야 한다. 그동안 협의 과정에서 한국은 미국의 가려운 곳을 긁어줄 수 있는 다양한 카드를 갖고 있다는 점이 확인됐다. 조선업 협력, 알래스카 LNG 프로젝트 참여, 대중국 수출통제 같은 경제안보 협력 등이 그것이다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 지난 9일 “특별한 뭔가를 해주면 (기본 관세 적용까지) 예외가 될 수 있다”고 발언하기도 했다.우선 한국에 부과된 상호관세율(25%)을 최대한 낮추는 데 주력해야겠지만, 자동차·철강 등 주력 대미 수출품목의 관세 면제 또는 인하에 집중하는 전략적인 접근도 고민해야 한다. 영국의 경우 주고받기식 협상을 통해 자동차는 기존 25% 관세 대신 일정 쿼터에 대해 저율 할당 관세(10%)를 받았고, 철강·알루미늄은 적용 예외가 됐다. 일본 또한 대미 수출 1위 품목인 자동차 관세 면제를 목표로 협상 중이다. 우리도 뭘 내주고 뭘 받을지, 그 결과 국내 산업이 받을 영향은 어떨지 등을 꼼꼼히 따져봐야 한다. 그 과정에서 국내 이해 관계자 간의 갈등 소지도 있는 만큼 그 대책도 미리 세워둬야 한다.최근 한국의 대미 수출 상황은 좋지 않다. 미 상무부 수출입 동향에 따르면 올 1분기 10대 대미 수출국 중 한국이 유일하게 수출액이 지난해 동기보다 감소(1.3%)했다. 자동차, 자동차 부품, 철강 같은 주력 품목이 직격탄을 맞았기 때문이다. 현명하고 치밀한 전략으로 국익 챙기기에 만전을 기해야 한다.