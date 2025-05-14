B1A4 and ONF to hold joint concert in Taipei
Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:39
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy bands B1A4 and ONF are set to hold a joint concert in Taipei on June 21, WM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Titled “Fly with Light,” the concert will take place at the Taipei International Convention Center.
The concert is a “special project” for the two bands, which are both signed under WM Entertainment, the agency said in a press release.
B1A4 debuted in 2011 with the single “O.K” and is best known for songs like “Beautiful Target” (2011), “Baby Good Night” (2012), and “What’s Happening” (2013). The band — comprised of members CNU, Sandeul and Gongchan — last released music as a group with the EP “Connect” in January 2024.
ONF, pronounced “on-and-off,” debuted in 2017 and has released tracks including “We Must Love” (2019), “Sukhumvit Swimming” (2020) and “Bye My Monster” (2024). The six-member group — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt, Minkyun and U — released its most recent EP, “ONF: My Identity,” in February.
Tickets go on sale on May 24 via Ticket Plus.
