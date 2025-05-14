 B1A4 and ONF to hold joint concert in Taipei
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

B1A4 and ONF to hold joint concert in Taipei

Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:39
Poster for the concert ″Fly with Light,″ set to be performed by B1A4 and ONF [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for the concert ″Fly with Light,″ set to be performed by B1A4 and ONF [WM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy bands B1A4 and ONF are set to hold a joint concert in Taipei on June 21, WM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
 
Titled “Fly with Light,” the concert will take place at the Taipei International Convention Center. 
 

Related Article

 
The concert is a “special project” for the two bands, which are both signed under WM Entertainment, the agency said in a press release.
 
B1A4 debuted in 2011 with the single “O.K” and is best known for songs like “Beautiful Target” (2011), “Baby Good Night” (2012), and “What’s Happening” (2013). The band — comprised of members CNU, Sandeul and Gongchan — last released music as a group with the EP “Connect” in January 2024.
 
ONF, pronounced “on-and-off,” debuted in 2017 and has released tracks including “We Must Love” (2019), “Sukhumvit Swimming” (2020) and “Bye My Monster” (2024). The six-member group — Hyojin, E-Tion, Seungjun, Wyatt, Minkyun and U — released its most recent EP, “ONF: My Identity,” in February.
 
Tickets go on sale on May 24 via Ticket Plus.
 

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags b1a4 onf concert

More in K-pop

Girl group Everglow to disband next month

Twice releases Japanese EP '#Twice5'

Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'

B1A4 and ONF to hold joint concert in Taipei

Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary

Related Stories

Boy band ONF to release special album on Aug. 16

B1A4 to celebrate 13th anniversary with two fan concerts in April

Five members of ONF to simultaneously enlist in military

Boy band B1A4 to hold online fan meeting on Nov. 10

B1A4's Gongchan to make big screen debut in 'Mister Boss'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)