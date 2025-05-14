Girl group Everglow to disband next month
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:30
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Members of girl group Everglow will go their separate ways after their contracts with agency Yue Hua Entertainment end next month, according to the agency.
"After careful talks with the members, we have decided to support each other as we now journey through separate ways," the agency said in a press release on Tuesday evening.
The contracts end next month, according to the agency.
Everglow debuted in 2019 under Yue Hua Entertainment. The group is known for its tracks "Bon Bon Chocolat" (2019), "Dun Dun" (2020), "La Di Da" (2020) and more.
Yiren participated in cable network Mnet's 2018 audition program "Produce 48," and Sihyeon participated in both "Produce 101" (2016) and "Produce 48."
Despite efforts, Everglow struggled to compete in the hypercompetitive K-pop market, and with the Covid-19 pandemic taking hold less than a year after debut.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)