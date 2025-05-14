Girl group ILLIT to perform at Rock In Japan Festival 2025
Published: 14 May. 2025, 16:13
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group ILLIT is set to perform at the Rock In Japan Festival 2025 in September, agency Belift Lab said Wednesday.
The music festival will take place on Sept. 13 to 15 and 20 to 21 at the Soga Sports Park in Chiba, Japan.
Rock In Japan Festival is one of Japan’s largest rock festivals in terms of attendance. It saw 275,000 visitors last year.
Previous K-pop acts that have performed at the festival are CNBlue and Enhypen. ILLIT is the first girl group invited to the stage.
ILLIT is set to hold concerts in Japan titled “Glitter Day,” at Yokohama on Aug. 10 and 11 and Osaka on Sept. 3 and 4. The group is best known for its song “Magnetic” (2024).
