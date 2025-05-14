Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'
Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:04
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Monsta X released the digital album “Now Project vol. 1” on Wednesday.
The album is a compilation of 10 songs that were released between 2021 and 2023, rerecorded to include member Shownu, who was absent during that time due to his mandatory military service.
The songs are “Rush Hour,” “LOVE,” Beautiful Liar,” Autobahn,” “Ride with U,” “Mercy,” “Love You,” “Lone Ranger,” “Deny” and “It’s Okay.”
The album also marks Hyungwon’s discharge on Tuesday. All six members have now finished their military duties.
The album’s songs are also only comprised of ones that the band members wrote, composed and produced, the agency said.
At 7 p.m. the same day, the band will hold a livestreaming event on YouTube to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut.
The digital album is available on streaming sites.
