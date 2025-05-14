 Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'

Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:04
Monsta X [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Monsta X [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Monsta X released the digital album “Now Project vol. 1” on Wednesday.
 
The album is a compilation of 10 songs that were released between 2021 and 2023, rerecorded to include member Shownu, who was absent during that time due to his mandatory military service.
 

Related Article

The cover for Monsta X's digital album ″Now Project vol. 1″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

The cover for Monsta X's digital album ″Now Project vol. 1″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The songs are “Rush Hour,” “LOVE,” Beautiful Liar,” Autobahn,” “Ride with U,” “Mercy,” “Love You,” “Lone Ranger,” “Deny” and “It’s Okay.”
 
The album also marks Hyungwon’s discharge on Tuesday. All six members have now finished their military duties.
 
The album’s songs are also only comprised of ones that the band members wrote, composed and produced, the agency said.
 
At 7 p.m. the same day, the band will hold a livestreaming event on YouTube to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut.
 
The digital album is available on streaming sites.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags monsta x album

More in K-pop

Girl group Everglow to disband next month

Twice releases Japanese EP '#Twice5'

Monsta X releases digital album 'Now Project vol. 1'

B1A4 and ONF to hold joint concert in Taipei

Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary

Related Stories

Monsta X to mark 10 years with compilation album 'Now Project vol.1'

Track list for Monsta X's EP 'No Limit' is released

Monsta X releases second full-length U.S. album

Film based on boy band Monsta X set for release in December

Monsta X's I.M to release first solo music on Feb. 19

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)