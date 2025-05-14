 Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary
Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary

Published: 14 May. 2025, 09:52 Updated: 14 May. 2025, 09:58
Boy band Seventeen to host a special Airbnb event on June 4 [AIRBNB]

Boy band Seventeen will serve as a special one-day Airbnb host for an anniversary event with the lodging company, welcoming 60 lucky fans to join them for the occasion.
 
The event, dubbed the “Seventeen 10th Anniversary Experience,” will take place on June 4 in Seoul and feature a large-scale exhibition reflecting on Seventeen’s journey since its debut on May 26, 2015.
 

Visitors will enjoy videos, photos, exhibits and hands-on experiences, such as decorating their own jackets in rose quartz, Seventeen’s official brand color.
 
Fans will also be able to record videos with one another on-site and walk a red carpet experience designed to let them feel like stars, according to Airbnb.
 
The highlight of the event will be Seventeen members appearing on stage to share personal memories with fans during a special talk session, which will also include a sing-along.
 
Boy band Seventeen to host a special Airbnb event on June 4 [AIRBNB]

Reservations began on Tuesday and will remain open until Friday at 6 p.m. on the Airbnb website. Reservations are free and 60 final guests will be selected through a lucky draw.
 
Seventeen is also set to release its fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” on May 26, marking the group’s 10th anniversary. A solo performance will take place on May 25 at Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge, making Seventeen the first artist to ever perform at the venue.
 
That performance, titled “B-Day Party: Burst Stage,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed online. A separate three-day event, also under the name “B-Day Party,” will run from May 23 to 25 at Sebit Island near Banpo Han River Park.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Airbnb Seventeen 세븐틴

