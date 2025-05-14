 Super Junior's Leeteuk sparks backlash by allegedly praising Trump, Musk during Los Angeles concert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Super Junior's Leeteuk sparks backlash by allegedly praising Trump, Musk during Los Angeles concert

Published: 14 May. 2025, 15:21
A post on social media platform X with an audio of Leeteuk allegedly saying ″I love Trump.″ The singers in the image are other members of the boy band Super Junior. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A post on social media platform X with an audio of Leeteuk allegedly saying ″I love Trump.″ The singers in the image are other members of the boy band Super Junior. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
K-pop boy band Super Junior member Leeteuk is under fire after making a favorable remark about U.S. President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
 
The boy band's agency SM Entertainment held its “Smtown Live 2025” concert in Los Angeles to mark its 30th anniversary on Sunday. The event featured 68 artists across 13 of SM’s leading groups, including aespa, Riize and Red Velvet. 
 

Related Article

According to U.S. music magazine Billboard, Super Junior members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae and Ryeowook took the stage as a six-member unit and greeted fans. During the set, Leeteuk drew attention by playfully calling an audience member “Mom,” but not all of his antics were well-received.
 
Leeteuk allegedly shouted a string of statements, including “I love USA,” “I love Elon Musk,” “I love In-N-Out,” and most notably, “I love Trump,” which stirred discomfort among parts of the audience.  
 
The clip, shared later on social media platform X, quickly fueled debate online.
 
“Leeteuk shouting out Elon Musk,” said one post. “Boy, pls don’t embarrass us. That horrific looking [expletive] is not even American.”
 
“Why the [expletive] was the weird [expletive] guy leeteuk from suju saying he loves trump and elon at smtown?” said another. “Is he [expletive] stupid?"
 
Some fans have speculated that Leeteuk might have mispronounced the fast food brand Chipotle — in a way that could have sounded like the U.S. president's last name — considering that his remarks came after he gave shoutouts to "In-N-Out" and "Five Guys." 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Super Junior Leeteuk SMTOWN

More in K-pop

Super Junior's Leeteuk sparks backlash by allegedly praising Trump, Musk during Los Angeles concert

Girl group i-dle receives backlash after saying artists can't give out unlimited tickets to friends for free

Forever 17: Teen dreams on steroids in K-pop Neverland

Girl group Everglow to part with agency after contracts end

Twice releases Japanese EP '#Twice5'

Related Stories

Super Junior D&E's 'Countdown' tops iTunes' album charts in 22 regions

Super Junior D&E to release first full-length album titled 'Countdown'

Kyuhyun to release first full-length solo album 'Colors'

Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and Momo of Twice call it quits

Super Junior's Kyuhyun to release solo digital single on Jan. 26
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)