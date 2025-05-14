 Twice releases Japanese EP '#Twice5'
Twice releases Japanese EP '#Twice5'

Published: 14 May. 2025, 12:04
Album cover for Twice's Japanese compilation album ″#Twice5″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice released the Japanese EP “#Twice5” on Wednesday, according to JYP Entertainment.
 
The album is the group’s fifth Japanese compilation album, following the last one in 2022.
 

“#Twice5” is comprised of three songs: the Japanese versions for “Talk that Talk,” “Set Me Free” and “One Spark.”
 
Twice is set to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on Aug. 2.
 
The group has released an array of hits, such as “Like Ooh-Ahh” (2015), “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “What is Love?” (2018) and “Fancy” (2019). Twice has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
