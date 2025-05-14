Entertainers voice support for PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo
Published: 14 May. 2025, 11:42
Ten entertainers, including singer Kim Heung-guk, publicly declared their support for Kim Moon-soo, presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), during a press conference held Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“If it helps secure victory on June 3 for our country and conservative voters, I will devote myself wholeheartedly," said Kim Heung-guk, adding that he is willing to join Kim Moon-soo on the campaign trail nationwide.
“I’m here to offer my support with the resolve to give my all, even my life, to ensure Kim’s victory,” he said. “In true Marine Corps fashion, I’ll keep it short and sharp. As a conservative entertainer, I pledge my body and spirit to help Kim Moon-soo become president.”
“Whether we show up or not makes a big difference," said Kim Heung-guk. "Conservative entertainers can energize the election scene and connect more easily with the people, breaking through the stiff atmosphere.”
“If Candidate Kim doesn't become president on June 3, conservative entertainers like us will probably be forced to take another break from the public eye,” said Kim Heung-guk. “How is it that in this country, left-leaning entertainers are allowed to work, but conservative ones are pushed out, even though we’re all Korean and have been in the industry for decades?”
“In Korea, entertainers who support the liberal side are praised for being smart, while conservatives remain silent out of fear," said comedian Lee Hyuk-jae. "Entertainers are just like the rest of the populace. I came here because I believe politicians should be held accountable, not just legally but morally as well.”
Actors Choi June-yong and Rho Hyeon-hyi, comedians Shin Dong-soo and Kim Han-bae and PPP lawmakers Yun Jae-ok, Suh Myung-ok and Lim Lee-ja also attended the event.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)