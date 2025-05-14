Korea's presidential candidates resort to slander in absence of meaningful policies
Published: 14 May. 2025, 21:19
Kim Moon-soo called Lee Jae-myung Korea's “Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping and Hitler.” Lee Jae-myung called Kim Moon-soo “Yoon Suk Yeol's far-right avatar.” Lee Jun-seok called Kim Moon-soo “Too old to grow anything.”
Yes, presidential elections are always fierce, but this year seems to show particularly slanderous remarks from one candidate to another as they resort to aggressive personal attacks instead of substantive policy proposals.
Kim, the presidential candidate for the People Power Party (PPP), reignited past controversies surrounding Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung during a campaign rally in Busan Tuesday.
“He’s not someone who just insulted his sister-in-law — this is someone you ought to tear apart,” Kim said. The next day, in a speech in Miryang, South Gyeongsang, Kim escalated his rhetoric, warning that a Lee presidency would lead to a “dictatorship like that of Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping, and Hitler.”
Lee Jae-myung was no less combative. At a campaign event in Ulsan on Tuesday, he accused Kim of “flip-flopping on whether or not he supported an insurrection.” The DP’s election campaign committee went further, calling Kim “an avatar of the far-right insurrectionist forces, backed by Yoon Suk Yeol and manipulated by Jeon Kwang-hoon,” referring to a controversial pastor and conservative figure.
In a rally in Changwon on Wednesday, Lee Jae-myung added that “insurrectionist forces must be found and brought to justice.”
The youngest candidate, Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, criticized Kim’s age, saying, “He's 74 years old. What could he possibly grow?”
Negative campaigning is nothing new in Korean elections, but analysts say the vitriol seen early in this race stems from candidates’ lack of time or ability to present detailed policy platforms, each with their different reasons.
Kim, who joined the race late following a tumultuous unification fuss with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, has leaned heavily on anti-Lee Jae-myung sentiment.
“Our candidate was unexpected, and we had to begin campaigning the day after he was nominated,” said a PPP official on Wednesday. “We’re facing real difficulties preparing policy pledges.”
The party did not unveil a campaign slogan until the first day of official campaigning and started rallies without customized trucks or uniforms displaying the candidate’s name and number. The PPP’s campaign committee wasn’t even formally organized until Sunday.
Major pledges announced by Kim — such as relocating the Korea Development Bank to Busan or landing a spacecraft on Mars by 2045 — have simply repackaged policies previously announced under the Yoon administration.
Internal strife within the campaign isn't helping in any way, either. Insiders report a discord between Park Dae-chul, head of general support, and Yun Jae-ok, campaign chief, over messaging and strategy.
“Infighting always happens during campaigns,” a party insider said, “but without a central figure to coordinate, it’s hard to move forward cohesively.”
The DP's reason for the slander is slightly different. While Lee Jae-myung currently leads the polls, the party wants to keep people's attention away from any possible controversies related to Lee Jae-myung toward those of his opponents.
“The key this time is not losing approval ratings,” said a DP campaign official. “We’re holding back on policy announcements that could provoke backlash” — a so-called strategy of calculated ambiguity.
In fact, the DP’s 10 major policy pledges released on Monday were criticized for lacking specificity. A policy booklet scheduled for release around May 20 is not expected to include numerical targets, either.
“Once you provide numbers, you’re held accountable after taking office,” said a DP lawmaker involved in drafting the proposals.
Even potentially impactful reforms like tax revisions are unlikely to appear in detail. One proposal under consideration — allowing unmarried couples to register as “life partners” and receive tax and welfare benefits similar to married couples — has reportedly been shelved due to the potential for controversy.
“The 10 major policies released by both the DP and the PPP don’t offer anything particularly new,” said Lee Jae-mook, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
“Even in a short-term race brought on by the impeachment of former President Yoon, voters can’t help but feel disillusioned with parties that focus on attacking opponents rather than presenting visions for the future.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN, KIM GYU-TAE, YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
