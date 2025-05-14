 Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates
Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

Published: 14 May. 2025, 18:11
Security personnel for liberal Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung monitor a campaign rally in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on May 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Security personnel for liberal Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung monitor a campaign rally in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on May 13. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police authorities are deploying snipers to campaign sites in response to the possibility of terrorist attacks targeting presidential candidates.
 
The National Police Agency, which oversees candidate security, has introduced around 10 observation devices costing approximately 50 million won ($35,180) each, along with high-end security telescopes on Wednesday.
 

Police special forces units have also been assigned to each venue to conduct security checks using bomb detection dogs. Explosive ordnance disposal teams have been dispatched as a precautionary measure.
 
Additional officers are being stationed on rooftops and buildings near campaign sites, as well as along key travel routes.
 
To counter potential drone attacks, specialized equipment such as radio signal detectors and jamming guns is also being utilized.
 
The agency is also considering the deployment of additional dedicated security personnel, following a previous increase in manpower during the last presidential election.
 
“We are maintaining heightened readiness in response to ongoing concerns over potential terrorist threats targeting presidential candidates,” the National Police Agency said. “Local police precincts are fully mobilized, focusing on alleviating congestion around campaign sites, maintaining order, ensuring traffic safety and swiftly apprehending any unlawful actors.”
 
The agency added that riot police units are also being mobilized to respond to sudden protests and rallies.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
